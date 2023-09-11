Fallon community members met Monday morning at City Hall to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.
Standing at the foot of a steel beam from the rubble of the World Trade Center, Mayor Ken Tedford said, “The horror and anguish of that dark day has been seared into our nation’s memory forever.”
He told 2 News after the ceremony that, not only does he consider it of utmost importance to honor first responders and those who died, but he hopes bringing the community together leaves a lasting impression on the next generation.
“You hope that they’re here and they’ll pass that significance on because their parents thought enough to bring them here,” he said.
Captain Shane Tanner said he noticed themes of unity throughout the memorial, and he hopes people who are too young to remember 9/11 take that message to heart.
“Themes I’d like for the young kids to take is unity, freedom, the greatness of this republic, and our rich history that we have, and that none of that is free and that sacrifice is a part of all of that,” he said.