Police say a man is behind bars after being arrested for sexual assault with a deadly weapon.
Officers arrested 19-year-old Fallon resident Adam Culps for sexual assault with a deadly weapon.
Last Sunday, the Reno Police Department responded to a report of a person with a gun on East 2nd Street.
Responding officers located multiple female juvenile victims one of which was transported to the hospital due to assault and battery.
Culps was detained on scene and arrested for six different charges, including kidnapping.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.