Fallon residents may notice discolored water over the next few weeks as The City of Fallon and The Fallon/Churchill Volunteer Fire Department test fire hydrants to ensure they are working properly.
The City of Fallon says the discoloration occurs due to abnormally high flows in the piping system, which can stir up small amounts of naturally occurring sediment.
The City adds that even though the water may be discolored, it has been properly treated and safe.
After testing is complete, any discolored water in homes can usually be removed by flushing water pipes for several minutes.
Fire hydrant testing is expected to last until April 28.
Area residents who have any questions or concerns can contact the City Clerk's Office at 775-423-5104.