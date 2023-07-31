Authorities are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed a Fallon woman earlier this month.
Nevada State Police say the crash happened on U.S. 50 near Coleman Road in Churchill County on Friday, July 21st, around 1 p.m.
NSP says a 2006 Toyota Avalon was heading east, just west of Coleman Road while a 2016 Ford F-250 was heading west behind a 2022 Ram 2500.
NSP says the Avalon went into the oncoming lane, hitting the left rear of the Ram, kept going and then hit the front of the Ford.
NSP says a passenger inside the Toyota, 79-year-old Kristie Jo Harmon, was transported a nearby hospital where she later died. The driver, remains in critical condition.
NSP says no other injuries were reported.