A woman from Fallon will spend five years in prison for attempting to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband.
Kristy Lynn Felkins, 38, sent 12 bitcoin, worth around $5,000 at the time, to a hitman website on the dark web, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California.
From February to May of 2016 Felkins regularly communicated with the administrator of the site to pay and arrange for the murder of her ex-husband, giving the site administrator the specific location of her husband in an attempt to have him murdered.
The website Felkins contacted turned out to be a scam and is no longer up.