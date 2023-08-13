Tomorrow is the first day back to school for some districts, which means many families were out and about doing their last-minute back to school shopping.
With it being the day before school, some families told us it was the only time they could get it done.
"It was the only day we had available," said Russell Bates. "Yeah, we still work and play sports full time so today was the day."
"Trying to achieve those bill payments and stuff and then waiting out the last minute," said Jason Norkunas.
"Football practice has been taking up the whole week, so this is the last day to get it done," said one dad, speaking for the Strohfus family.
Families with multiple kids tell us they had a plan set out to make the shopping process as quick as possible.
"We got most of it done, but we're dividing and concurring today," Strohfus said. "So, mom's out getting last minute stuff and we're getting shoes."
"It's been pretty easy we do it in shifts," Bates said. "Momma takes one into one store I take one in the other store. Then we come back the following weekend and then we take the littles to their store."
Despite the stress shopping can put on parents and students, families we talked to say they enjoyed their shopping day.
Kids were looking forward to getting new clothes and shoes and some parents say seeing their smiles and happiness make it all worth it.
However, with prices going up over the years, we asked families if that would cause them to take a more conservative approach when it comes to finances.
"We've been more selective probably looking around rather than grabbing what's there," Strohfus said. "So, yeah I'd say it has."
"100 percent yeah well we're looking for more outlets, discounts and deals because I think with the two kids are expensive as the years go on, they get more expensive," Norkunas said.
"A little bit, but not really," Bates said. "We're kind of in a position to be blessed enough to not have to worry about it and pay attention. We just adjust on the other end. We don't want the kids to suffer."
While going back to school can be a nervous time for some kids, some say at least getting new clothes kind of makes it worth it.