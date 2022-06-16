A motorcycle rider is dead after a collision on Rock Blvd. near Glendale Avenue in Sparks.
The crash happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Authorities say the unidentified rider was heading north when the rider crashed into a moving truck was that slowing down in front of the motorcycle.
The rider died on scene.
Authorities say speeding may have been a factor.
Rock is currently closed just north of Glendale Avenue while crews investigate the crash.
There's no immediate word on when the roadway will reopen to traffic. For now, drivers should use alternate routes.
This is a developing story.