A fatal crash is currently backing up traffic on Highway 395 south near Lemmon Drive.
Nevada State Police say the crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Thursday.
There's no immediate word on when the roadway will reopen to traffic, or when the crash site will be cleared.
This is a developing story.
⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ Fatal crash IR80 south of Lemmon. All traffic diverted to #1 southbound lane. Please use alternative routes and avoid area if possible. Unk ETA for clearance time.— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) August 11, 2022