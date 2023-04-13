Nevada State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash on U.S. 50 east near Six Mile Canyon Road.
NSP says the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.
NSP says a car was heading east on U.S. 50 when it hit a woman walking on the highway, possibly trying to cross the road. The unidentified pedestrian died on scene.
Currently, U.S. 50 is closed in both directions, and traffic is being diverted onto Six Mile Canyon Road and Fort Churchill Road.
#trafficalert US 50 Eastbound at Six Mile Canyon Rd. Eastbound lanes blocked. Traffic is being diverted to Six Mile Canyon Rd. Expect delays and avoid area if possible.— Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) April 13, 2023