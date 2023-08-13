The Sparks Police Department is responding to a fatal crash that shut down the intersection of Sparks Blvd. and Disc Dr. just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police say a woman was found in one of the cars involved but despite attempting medical aid, she died at the scene.
The victim’s identity is being withheld until their next of kin is notified.
The man driving the other car started to run away on foot but bystanders intervened and held down the suspect until police arrested him.
19-year-old Emilio Mendoza (pictured above) was arrested for DUI, duty to stop involving death, and for being a minor in possession of alcohol.
Law enforcement says the intersection will likely stay closed for the next few hours. They ask that drivers avoid the area and use another route.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the Sparks Police Department at (775) 353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.