Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Keystone Avenue Early Sunday Morning

The Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a fatal single vehicle motorcycle crash around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 1st, 2022. It happened on Keystone Avenue and Wesley Drive.
The 26-year-old Sparks resident was declared dead on scene. His name is not being released until they notify his next of kin.
According to Police, the Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading north on Keystone Avenue when it failed to maintain the lane, drove off the roadway, and hit a wooden pole.
The roadway was closed until 8 a.m. for the investigation.
Reno Police Officers say speed and impairment are factors at this time but the investigation is still ongoing.
They ask if anyone has information relating to this incident, to contact them at 775-334-2141. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this report.)