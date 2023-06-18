If you are dad and/or a car lover, then this was the event for you today.
Bonanza Casino hosted their 22nd Annual Father's Day Show 'N Shine.
Who said you can't have a little Hot August Nights in the middle of June as this event is part of the series.
However, while the cars seem to be the star of the show, for some, it's the people.
"Well, you know I love seeing all the cars, but it's the community, it's just a wonderful community," said Matin Amba, Marketing Manager for Bonanza Casino. "I get to see a lot of the same faces I see and meet new friends, meet new people. So, it's just a wonderful time here at Bonanza."
It was a car lover's dream at Bonanza today with a wide range of cars that were showcased at the casino.
From older classics to newer models, there were no shortage of sweet rides, especially if you're a Back to the Future fan.
Over 400 cars were on the lot today as Amba said this was by far their biggest turnout for the event.
People were also treated with music from the White Water band.
This car showcase wasn't originally a Father's Day celebration, but things changed.
"We used to have this on a Saturday years ago and we thought you know let's do something for the fathers," Amba said. "You know they love their cars and so let's do something for them."
While the cars are quite the spectacle, for this father and son, the quality time was even better.
"Hey Father's Day, that's the most precious day of year here for us," said Derrick Stanford, Father. "So, it's great thing to most definitely be with my son."
"Oh, it's awesome every day I get to spend with my dad," said Najee Stanford, Son. "I can't take advantage of that it's the best time to be around him."
After the Show 'N Shine, their day doesn't stop there.
"See if we can find some curvy roads to take pops down, he hasn't been down anything fun yet, so go for a little drive," Najee said.