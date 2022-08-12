The FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has already sent reverberations across the country even as new details emerge about what federal agents were looking for in the investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence. Trump is facing legal scrutiny from multiple quarters and has denied wrongdoing, but the search this week is linked to whether he took classified records from the White House and has been months in the making. The saga began in January when 15 boxes of presidential records are retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.