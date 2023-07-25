The FBI served two search warrants at two homes in Sun Valley early Tuesday morning.
The locations included Leon Drive and West Fifth Avenue.
The FBI says they did not arrest anyone but it's not clear if any other agencies did.
Also, they were not able to say what they were investigating.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said they were there assisting the FBI.
The investigation remains ongoing.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.