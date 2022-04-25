A new way to treat COVID in young children just got approved by the FDA.
The FDA says kids as young as 28 days old can now receive remdesivir.
The anti-viral drug is given as an injection.
In order to receive remdesivir, kids must either already be hospitalized or deemed at high risk for developing severe COVID.
This is the first time a drug has been approved to treat COVID in kids younger than 12.
Today we expanded approval of the #COVID19 treatment Veklury (remdesivir) to include pediatric patients 28 days of age and older weighing at least 3 kilograms. This marks the first approved #COVID19 treatment for children younger than 12.— U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 25, 2022
Learn more: https://t.co/d4gRfh1chd pic.twitter.com/WML2gxJlzy