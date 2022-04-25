Remdesivir

A new way to treat COVID in young children just got approved by the FDA.

The FDA says kids as young as 28 days old can now receive remdesivir.

The anti-viral drug is given as an injection.

In order to receive remdesivir, kids must either already be hospitalized or deemed at high risk for developing severe COVID.

This is the first time a drug has been approved to treat COVID in kids younger than 12.

Recommended for you