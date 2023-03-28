Nevada is reporting gaming wins of more than $1.2 billion statewide last month.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board says most of that money came from the Las Vegas Strip.
Overall, the state saw more than an 11% increase in gaming wins compared to the same time last year.
The Board says gaming wins have increased 5.5% for the Fiscal Year (July 1, 2022-February 28, 2023).
Even though we saw an increase statewide, we're seeing a bit of different trend here in Northern Nevada.
Washoe County brought in $76.8 million in February, compared to $83.5 million the same time last year.
South Lake Tahoe brought in more than $18 million.
Elko increased revenue by $2 million to more than $33 million in February.
The Carson Valley area brought in just a little more than $9.5 million.
Meanwhile, casinos on the Strip took in $712 million, compared to nearly $600 million in February 2022.