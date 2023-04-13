The Biden administration on Monday asked a federal appeals court to allow women to continue to be able to access to the most commonly used abortion drug in the U.S. while a lawsuit over it plays out. The drug, mifepristone, was approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration more than two decades ago. But on Friday a federal judge in Texas blocked the FDA’s approval of the drug following a lawsuit by the pill’s opponents. The far-reaching ruling, which the judge put on hold for a week to allow for an appeal, could affect access to the drug in every state.