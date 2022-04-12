The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Ely Ranger District will be charging new or increased fees at seven developed recreation sites starting this summer.
The change will align the price of sites with the facilities provided, and continue to improve services and site amenities, especially at a time when the District is experiencing increases in recreation and operating costs.
The changes also ensure the fees remain comparable to similar public and private campground facilities in the area as well as make the fees more consistent throughout the Forest.
“We recognize how important these campgrounds are to our local communities,” said Ely District Ranger Jose Noriega. “Fee increases will help us maintain the sites to the level and quality people have come to expect.”
List of the Ely Ranger District fee changes:
These fee changes come after extensive public engagement in 2020 and 2021. The White Pine-Nye Secure Rural Schools Resource Advisory Committee, composed of members of the public, recommended the approval of the proposed changes on July 29, 2021.
The changes were then officially approved by the USDA Forest Service Intermountain Regional Forester on March 16, 2022. The last time fee increases occurred on recreation sites in the District was over 30 years ago.
The 2004 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act allows the Forest Service to retain 95 percent of recreation fees collected to use those funds locally to operate, maintain, and improve fee sites. Raising the revenue collected through recreation fees help the forests improve infrastructure at campsites and day-use sites, reduce the backlog in deferred maintenance, and hire additional recreation staff during the season of operation.
(USDA Forest Service, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest – Ely Ranger District)