Weather Alert

...Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality Impacts... * Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region. The latest observations indicate the worst conditions to be concentrated west of Truckee and northward towards Susanville. * Another wave of smoke is forecast to push into the region this afternoon and evening with the latest smoke modeling concentrating the densest smoke plume for this afternoon across the northern extents of the Tahoe Basin into eastern Sierra County and through Reno/Sparks/North Valleys. Expect additional reductions to air quality and visibility. * For the latest air quality updates visit: fire.airnow.gov, or check with your local Air Quality Management Division. Please follow their recommendations to help mitigate impacts from the degraded air quality.