If you're looking for a furry friend, the SPCA of Northern Nevada is waiving fees for adult cats and dogs.
Pet lovers can also get two kittens for the price of one right now.
Both promotions run through this Friday.
It's all part of their "Clear the Adoption Center" event.
The shelter says they need to make room for more homeless pets coming in from all over.
“At the moment we are getting close to being at capacity, but as soon as we can move pets out of the adoption center and into loving homes, we can then make room for more homeless pets who are coming in from our world pet rescue partners,” says Emily Lee Communications Manager, SPCA of Northern Nevada.
The animals up for adoption are spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.
The shelter is open Mondays through Friday 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.