Deputies with the Story County Sheriff's Office arrested a Fernley man who had active warrants in multiple counties across northern Nevada.
On May 18, while on patrol in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center area of the county, a Storey County Deputy enacted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates.
After a routine records check, 26-year-old Victor Ornelas of Fernley was found to have active warrants out of Douglas County, Washoe County and Storey County.
He was arrested on the warrants and booked into Storey County Detention Center.
(Storey County Sheriff's Office)