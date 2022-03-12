The morning of March 12th, 2022, Arts for All Nevada hosted a family event in celebration of Youth Art Month.
The organization invited kids and their families to help paint a mural on the wall outside of the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center.
Local high school students also came out to teach the kids painting techniques. There were 8 hands-on arts and craft stations with different projects. Each child received a free book, as well.
Attendees were able to take self-guided tours and learn about the history of the Lake Mansion.
About the organization:
"Arts for All Nevada provides quality arts opportunities for people of all ages and abilities, throughout the state. Arts for All Nevada offers art classes, camps, and art festivals year-round for children and adults. Arts for All Nevada is housed in the historic Lake Mansion, built in 1877, and listed on the State and National Registers of Historic Places. The Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center is located at 250 Court Street, Reno, Nevada."