Weather Alert

...UNSEASONABLE HEAT THIS WEEKEND WITH FLOODING CONCERNS ACROSS AREA WATERWAYS DUE TO EXCESSIVE SNOWMELT AND RUNOFF... ...THUNDERSTORM CHANCES INCREASING THROUGH THE WEEKEND... Heat: * Highs will warm 15-20 degrees above average this weekend, similar to typical readings during late June. This translates to around 90 degrees across western Nevada valleys and mid to upper 70s for Sierra valleys. The warmest days are most likely on Friday and Saturday, with record highs possible and potential for moderate heat risks to sensitive individuals in warmer western Nevada valleys. Snowmelt and River Rises: * Increasing heat will continue accelerating snowmelt this week. If planning outdoor recreation, avoid streams and rivers as they will flow fast, cold, and high. While it may seem like a good idea to jump into the rivers to cool off, the water is extremely cold and shock can quickly set in, causing loss of motor function. There are also likely to be snow bridges present in the backcountry with water flowing beneath. Use extreme caution. * The latest forecasts indicate the East and West Forks and mainstem Walker River reaching minor to moderate flood stage through the weekend. The West Fork of the Carson is expected to remain in minor flood stage while the East Fork of the Carson River could reach minor flood stage late Friday night. For more detailed river forecasts, visit www.cnrfc.noaa.gov. Shower and Thunderstorm Chances: * Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase each this weekend with a 15-20% chance on Friday, increasing up to 30% on Saturday, and up to 40% on Sunday across Mono and Mineral counties. Gusty outflow winds of 40-50 mph, small hail, and localized heavy rainfall will be possible in the vicinity of any thunderstorms.

.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows. ...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - The current period of unseasonably warmer temperatures will result is excessive snowmelt and runoff from higher mountain areas into lower elevation locations along the Carson River, Walker River basins, and eastern Sierra Basins. Creeks, streams, and main stem river areas will continue to run high, fast, and cold after expiration of this watch. Through the diurnal melt cycle, peak flow and heights will occur overnight and early morning in many cases. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&