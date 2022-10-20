Weather Alert

...STRONG COLD FRONT BRINGS SIGNIFICANT CHANGES THIS WEEKEND WITH GUSTY WINDS, MUCH COLDER CONDITIONS, VALLEY RAIN/MOUNTAIN SNOW... * STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS: Southwest winds will begin to increase Friday afternoon but the strongest winds are expected with the frontal passage Friday night into Saturday. Gusts of 30-45 mph are likely in the valleys with gusts possibly exceeding 50 mph in wind prone locations. Sierra ridgetop gusts could reach 80-100 mph. Impacts from winds include road travel restrictions due to cross winds especially for high profile vehicles, aviation turbulence/shear, hazardous boating conditions, and patchy blowing dust downwind of dry lake beds. * MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES: Highs this weekend will be 15-25 degrees lower than this week's warm conditions, with the brisk winds making it feel even colder. Widespread freezes are expected across nearly all areas Saturday night and Sunday night, with lows mainly in the teens and 20s. Even the urban areas have at least a 70 percent chance of lows near or below freezing. Now is the time to have winter clothing handy, finish harvesting of gardens and fields, and complete winter protections for exposed irrigation equipment. * RAIN/SNOW: Bands of showers are expected Saturday from mid- morning into the evening as the front drops in from the north. Periods of light rainfall will occur for lower elevations, with 1-4 inches of snowfall possible across Sierra passes Saturday into Saturday night, as snow levels plummet to around 5000-6000 feet. It only takes a small amount of snow accumulation to produce travel hazards and long delays across the passes. Be sure to check with Caltrans and NDOT for the latest road conditions.

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Northern Washoe County, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From Saturday evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The probability of a freeze for all lower valleys is increasing for late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Even colder temperatures are expected Sunday night with a hard freeze all areas. Now is a good time to winterize irrigation systems and prepare for routine freezing temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE TAHOE BASIN AND SIERRA FRONT... The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 272 Greater Lake Tahoe and Truckee Area, Fire Weather Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Weather Zone 421 Southern Sierra Front including Alpine, Northern Mono, Southern Lyon and and Western Mineral Counties. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph across mid slopes and foothills possible. Ridge wind gusts up to 100 mph. * Humidity...Recovery is expected to remain moderate at all elevations and generally below 40%. * Duration...3 to 6 hours. * Impacts...Strong winds of this magnitude can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. &&