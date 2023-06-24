The top 12 contestants in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, women’s barrel racing and bull riding have advanced for a chance to compete for the prestigious Silver Spurs as well as the lion’s share of $681,622 in prize money.
Bareback rider, Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyo., is sitting in the No. 1 spot going into tonight’s championship round. He ended in fourth place in both the first and second rounds but his combined score of 170.0 pushed him to the top of the leaderboard. He’ll be on Bridwell Pro Rodeo's Meat Sweats, an NFR horse with an average score of 84. In the number two spot is Kennan Hayes, Hayden Colo., with 168.5. Hometown favorite Wyatt Denny of Minden, Nev., had the winning ride on night one of the PRCA action with an 85-point ride on Rosser Rodeo's Sals Gold, earning him the coveted victory lap. In the second round he only scored 76 points, to finish with 161 on two and the 10th spot going into finals. Tonight he’ll be on Bridwell Pro Rodeo’s Mary, an NFR horse with an 83.4 average.
In steer wrestling, Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nev., had the fastest throw of the week during the third performance at 3.6 seconds. His 8.5 on two head puts him into the No. 3 spot tonight. Quick and consistent put J.D. Struxness of Milan, Minn. next in line with 8.3 seconds on two head, and 2016 Reno Rodeo champ, Olin Hannum of Malad, Idaho, at the top with 7.9.
Team ropers Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp had the week’s best run when they roped their calf in 4.5 seconds, but a miss in the second go put them out of contention for the finals. The top spot goes to header Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Ga., and heeler Junior Nogueira of Presidente Prudente, Brazil. The pair has 10.7 seconds on two head.
The high score of the week went to saddle bronc rider Layton Green, of Millarville, Alberta, with an 86-point ride on Powder River Rodeo's Party Planner. A 79.5 in the second round gave Green a 165.5 in the average and the No. 3 spot going into finals. Ahead of him is Ross Griffin, Tularosa, N.M., who rode for 83.5 in both rounds with 167 on two. At the top of the leaderboard is Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho, who led the second round with 85 points on Flying 5 Rodeo's Major Spirit. His first-round score of 83 puts him at 168 in the average. Four members of Utah’s first family of rodeo made it through to the finals with Statler, Spencer, Ryder and Stetson Wright all in contention for a set of Silver Spurs.
In tie-down roping, Haven Meged had the fastest time with 8.1 seconds but his 9.5 in the second go puts him in second place with a 17.6 on two head behind Riley Webb of Denton, Texas with a 16.9.
In women’s breakaway, the fastest time of the week so far has been Sarah Angelone’s 2.2 second throw on the second night of competition, only .2 seconds away from JJ Hampton’s arena record set in 2021. However, it is Jessie Jones atop the leaderboard with 5.1 on two. Tonight’s top four competitors are all within .4 seconds from each other making this year’s finals a tight race for the third year in a row.
In barrel racing, Hailey Kinsel had a blistering 16.91-second run, giving her the fastest time of the week so far and the top spot going into the finals with 34.18 on two. Nipping at her heels is Sharin Hall with 34.28 and Ilyssa Riley with 34.36. It’s anyone’s game with less than half a second separating the top 10 competitors.
This year was a particularly tough year for the bull riders with several nights over the 10 days ending with no qualified rides. Even some of the world’s best riders like J.B. Mauney and Stetson Wright couldn’t make it to the eight second mark. However, nine athletes were able to best the bulls with No. 30 in the world Hayes Weight taking the top mark of the week with an 83-point ride on Flying Five Rodeo's Click Click Boom on Monday night. Behind him is No. 3 in the world Josh Frost with an 82.5 going into the championship this evening.
Saturday night’s championship finals start at 7 p.m.