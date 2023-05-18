...UNSEASONABLE HEAT THIS WEEKEND WITH FLOODING CONCERNS ACROSS
AREA WATERWAYS DUE TO EXCESSIVE SNOWMELT AND RUNOFF...
...THUNDERSTORM CHANCES INCREASING THROUGH THE WEEKEND...
Heat:
* Highs will warm 15-20 degrees above average this weekend,
similar to typical readings during late June. This translates
to around 90 degrees across western Nevada valleys and mid to
upper 70s for Sierra valleys. The warmest days are most likely
on Friday and Saturday, with record highs possible and potential
for moderate heat risks to sensitive individuals in warmer
western Nevada valleys.
Snowmelt and River Rises:
* Increasing heat will continue accelerating snowmelt this week.
If planning outdoor recreation, avoid streams and rivers as they
will flow fast, cold, and high. While it may seem like a good
idea to jump into the rivers to cool off, the water is extremely
cold and shock can quickly set in, causing loss of motor
function. There are also likely to be snow bridges present in
the backcountry with water flowing beneath. Use extreme caution.
* The latest forecasts indicate the East and West Forks and
mainstem Walker River reaching minor to moderate flood stage
through the weekend. The West Fork of the Carson is expected to
remain in minor flood stage while the East Fork of the Carson
River could reach minor flood stage late Friday night. For more
detailed river forecasts, visit www.cnrfc.noaa.gov.
Shower and Thunderstorm Chances:
* Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase each this weekend
with a 15-20% chance on Friday, increasing up to 30% on
Saturday, and up to 40% on Sunday across Mono and Mineral
counties. Gusty outflow winds of 40-50 mph, small hail, and
localized heavy rainfall will be possible in the vicinity of
any thunderstorms.
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada,
including the following areas, in east central California, Greater
Lake Tahoe Area and Mono County. In western Nevada, Greater Lake
Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and
Southern Lyon Counties.
* WHEN...From 8 PM PDT this evening through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The current period of unseasonably warmer temperatures will
result is excessive snowmelt and runoff from higher mountain
areas into lower elevation locations along the Carson River,
Walker River basins, and eastern Sierra Basins. Creeks,
streams, and main stem river areas will continue to run high,
fast, and cold after expiration of this watch. Through the
diurnal melt cycle, peak flow and heights will occur
overnight and early morning in many cases.
- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&