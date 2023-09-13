The National Championship Air Races are back for a final lap at the Reno Stead Airport this year.
The event debuted in 1964 in Spanish Springs then moved to Stead two years later.
“It’s going to be a very busy week at the National Championship Air Races and those that haven't been here before, it’s an awesome time to enjoy the excitement and pageantry of all of that,” says Greg Gibson, Reno Air Racing Association.
It's billed as the fastest motorsport in the world - pilots flying a pylon course around the Reno Stead Airport at speeds, for some, at more than 500 miles an hour.
And it's always been a big spectator sport as well - in addition to the racing, there are all kinds of stunt shows, military demonstrations, and displays at the airport.
It's always a popular event but because this is the last one, they're expecting record crowds over the weekend.
“Everything that you're familiar with that's made it such a love affair over the years is definitely going to be here - the difference is the sheer volume of activity. There's so much going on for this final flag. We have an amazing opportunity for people to see what it's all about and also just a little bit of bittersweet while we say goodbye to Reno,” says Gibson.
Racing starts Wednesday, with the event running through Sunday.
You can also watch the races online, if you can't make it.
Washoe County says there are a limited number of free tickets available for this Friday’s event. If you are interested, head down to the Washoe County Senior Center (1155 E 9th St, Reno - Building E) to pick up your tickets. These are on a first-come, first-serve basis. Feel free to call ahead to confirm ticket availability by calling 775-328-2575.