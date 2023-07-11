Day one of our 2 News Give 2 Live Blood Drive is in the books, and people came out to give the gift of life in a big way.
Today 153 units of blood were donated at the Atlantis' Grand Ballroom according to Vitalant, which says each donation can save up to three lives.
The blood drive will continue at the Atlantis tomorrow, July 12th, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and there are plenty of openings for people who want to walk in to donate.
You can also make an appointment to give by calling (775) 329-6451.
Thank you to all who came out to give today and who plan on coming out tomorrow.