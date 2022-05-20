Fire crews in northern California are currently battling a fire in the Tahoe National Forest near Camptonville that has grown up to 25 acres.
Officials in Yuba County say the 'Golden Fire' reportedly started as a structure fire and has since spread into nearby vegetation.
An evacuation order is now in effect for one area just east of New Bullards Bar Reservoir.
Due to the smoke, Highway 49 has been closed from Marysville Road to Ridge Road.
The Tahoe National Forest says federal, state and local crews are battling the flames.
Containment is listed at 0% as of 12:45 p.m., Friday, May 20, but Cal Fire says forward progress has been stopped.
We will update as we learn more.
Highway 49 closed between Marysville Rd & Ridge Rd in Yuba County due to #GoldenFire. Use alternate routes. @CALFIRENEU @ChpYuba @YubaCounty @NevadaCountyCA @CHPAuburn pic.twitter.com/Xp4uENHPtR— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) May 20, 2022