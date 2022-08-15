Fire crews are responding to a fire in Placer County near I-80 and Colfax.
The fire initially started as a car fire but then spread to nearby brush.
The fire is currently less than 15 acres in size.
Placer County says multiple structures are threatened at this time.
Evacuation orders in effect for 1300-block of Live Oak Road.
Placer County Fire Department firefighters responding to the Oak incident. Live Oak Rd. and interstate 80 near Colfax. A commercial vehicle fire extension into the vegetation with a critical rate of spread. Fire approximately 7 to 10 acres.￼￼ pic.twitter.com/1EYoV45k7a— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) August 15, 2022