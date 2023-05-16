The Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn in the Dog Valley area 10 miles west of Reno in Sierra County.
Smoke will be visual during burning - do not call 9-1-1. Local fire departments are aware of these activities.
Weather permitting, fire crews will spend the week underburning around 335 acres in the Dog Valley area along Forest Service Road 002 just west of Summit One and Henness Pass Road.
Prescribed fire notices will be posted near the project area. Forest users will not be able to recreate in the area when burning is occurring.
Underburning is the method being used in Dog Valley. Fire will be ignited under the forest canopy. Focus is on the consumption of surface fuels (e.g. grasses, shrubs, and small trees), but not the overstory vegetation.
When underburning, the burn is split into several units which could give crews a place to stop ignitions if anything is out of the pre-established prescription conditions, such as too much wind. Crews can start again when conditions are more acceptable.
(Forest Service contributed to this report.)