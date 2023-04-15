CAL FIRE firefighters, Tribal Fire (Shingle Springs Band Of Miwok Indians) and the El Dorado County Fire Protection District responded to an escaped control burn on Saturday afternoon in Pleasant Valley.
With the quick response of the fire agencies, the fire was contained at 1/4 acres.
The CAL FIRE Amador-El Dorado Unit is reminding residents that with warmer and drier weather, it's critical to monitor and control outdoor burning with sufficient clearance, an adequate water source, a hand tool, and a person in attendance at all times.
For additional tips on controlled burns, click here: Before you Burn (ca.gov)