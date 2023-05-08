An investigation is underway after a porch fire that also damaged a portion of a home in Spring Creek early Sunday morning.
When fire crews arrived on Smokey Drive, they found the porch fully involved with flames extending to the attic.
The fire was extinguished with the help of several fire agencies, including Elko Fire, Lamoille VFD, Ten Mile VFD and the City of Elko Volunteer – Lee Engine Company.
Fire crews say one person suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.