This week, North Lake Tahoe Fire crews had the opportunity to train and learn from the experts at Sustainable Workplace Alliance along with Flyers Fuel Transport, learning about fuel tanker rollover incidents and how to properly assess, respond to and mitigate these types of incidents.
North Lake Tahoe Fire says this hands-on instruction is an effective way to inform personnel about safety and unique compliance needs related to these types of incidents.
The technical knowledge and hands-on learning structure provide a comprehensive platform that will help to guide and protect their first responders on a daily basis.
Northstar Fire and Truckee Fire also participated in the training.