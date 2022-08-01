An investigation is underway after an early morning garage fire on Foley Way in Reno.
The fire started around 4 a.m. on Monday.
When fire crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.
Fire crews quickly contained the fire to just the garage.
Fire crews tell us everyone inside the home, including a dog, was safely evacuated.
Rapid response by an effective fire fighting force kept this fully involved garage fire from entering the house or neighboring exposures. @RenoFireDept continues to salvage and overhaul, please avoid the area of Foley Way and Skyline. pic.twitter.com/2UfQdXxHIQ— Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) August 1, 2022