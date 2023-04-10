Fire crews responded to a possible ammonia leak at Reno Ice arena in south Reno late Monday afternoon.

Reno Fire, Sparks Fire, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, before 3 p.m. on Monday.

The building and Washoe County Baseball fields have been evacuated out of abundance of caution.

No injuries were reported, but crews will be on scene for a while longer. 

Authorities say there is no danger to the public. 

