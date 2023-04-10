Fire crews responded to a possible ammonia leak at Reno Ice arena in south Reno late Monday afternoon.
Reno Fire, Sparks Fire, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, before 3 p.m. on Monday.
The building and Washoe County Baseball fields have been evacuated out of abundance of caution.
No injuries were reported, but crews will be on scene for a while longer.
Authorities say there is no danger to the public.
#TMFR @RenoFireDept ⚠️@SparksFireDept @WashoeSheriff on scene at Reno Ice for possible ammonia leak. Building has been evacuated. Possible impact to Washoe Little League fields. Please avoid area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/IrfN3omWSN— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) April 10, 2023