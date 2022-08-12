Forest Service fire crews are responding to a small wildfire near Emerald Bay.
USFS says the fire started around 7:15 a.m. near the mouth of Emerald Bay.
USFS says currently the fire is less an acre in size and that firefighters are on scene.
They've stopped forward progress on the fire, and say it's burning in heavy downed, dead logs and brush.
There's no immediate word on how it started.
Firefighters are working a .25 acre fire in the State Responsibility Area (SRA), off shore of the north peninsula of Emerald Bay in the Tahoe Basin. Firefighters have stopped the forward progress. The fire is burning in heavy downed, dead logs and brush in the timber— CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) August 12, 2022