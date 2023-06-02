Sparks firefighters are investigating a fire at business north of Rock Park.
The fire broke out just before noon at a business along Coney Island Drive.
Fortunately, all three people in the building were able to get out safely.
“One of the truck drivers and I thank God for them, they ran over and let me know the building was on fire and then I called 911 and got the technicians that were inside the building out of the building,” says Danielle Gattone, bookkeeper at Vidtek Associates Nevada Inc.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.