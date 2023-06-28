Weather Alert

...Storms Today With Summer Heat This Weekend... * Showers and thunderstorms are possible through this evening with the highest chances (30%) in the Sierra, and 15-20% chances elsewhere in northeast California and western Nevada. Potential hazards near any thunderstorms that develop include brief heavy rainfall, gusty outflow winds to 40 mph, small hail, and cloud- to-ground lightning. Thunderstorms that form over area lakes will produce choppy waters, which could capsize small watercraft and cause hazardous conditions for swimmers. * Our first heatwave of summer begins as we head into the weekend and continues into early next week. Highs will climb into the 90s to near 100 across Western Nevada and into the 80s for Sierra communities. It will feel especially hot given the relative cool weather as of late. Be prepared for heat health impacts, especially for vulnerable populations and those outdoors for extended periods. * This upcoming heat will also lead to accelerated snowmelt, bringing rises on area waterways. Expect increasing fast and cold flows which could impact recreation and water crossings.