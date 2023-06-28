14 personnel with the Reno Fire Department and the Washoe County Sheriff's Office are on scene of a car on fire near the Reno Sports Complex on North Virginia St. and McCarran Blvd.
Reno Fire says it was reported around 8:15 p.m.. and that the flames spread to the brush on the hill because of how close the car was.
Light smoke may still be visible as they work to put it out completely.
There are no injuries reported as of now and the cause is under investigation.
We will post any updates as soon as we learn more.