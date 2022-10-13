Fire heavily damaged the historic Lee House in Carson City.
It happened in the 300 block of Minnesota Avenue, just after midnight Thursday.
Carson City fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire. When they arrived the building was already engulfed. Crews made sure no one was inside the building, and then had to fight it from the exterior due to the amount of flames.
It took 24 firefighters an hour and a half to put the fire out.
Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire and East Fork Fire assisted.
The damage is estimated to be over $500,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Lee House was built in 1906 and is on the Historical Kit Carson Trail.