New renovations have been delayed at Teglia's Paradise Park after a fire damaged a playground over the weekend.
The almost 60-year-old park has seen many phases of improvements throughout the years, and was in the process of getting a brand-new playground and restroom area.
The playground will have new structures like zip lines and a merry-go-round, and it will also have new shaded benches, picnic tables, and sidewalks.
The City of Reno says the project will bring new life and energy to the park for all ages to enjoy.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The park improvements are expected to be completed by July 2023.