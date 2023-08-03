On Wednesday, at approximately 6:43 p.m., the Lyon County Fire Department, Carson City Fire, and Storey County fire responded to a two home fire on Westwinds Drive near Sutro Tunnel Road in Dayton.
Both of the homes are considered a complete loss due to how firefighters had to put out the fire.
Firefighters had to pull down ceilings to get the fire out, and caused significant damage to the homes.
The American Red Cross is assisting the two families that were displaced due to the fire.
Investigators Thursday morning said the cause was an outside fire in the side yard between the two houses. It quickly spread to both houses, to the fence and then into the attics.
Crews were on scene until Thursday afternoon.