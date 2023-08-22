Effective 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport and Carson Districts will no longer be under Stage 1 fire restrictions.
The restrictions had been in place across all these Districts since August 7.
Fire managers continually evaluate conditions across the forest to help determine when to rescind fire restrictions.
The recent rain across these districts and predicted cooler temperatures has reduced the fire danger level across the forest.
Officials still say that the public should remain vigilant while visiting the forest, regardless of restriction levels.
Leaving a campfire unattended is illegal year round.
Campfires must be cold to the touch before it is left unattended.
Additionally, public recreating on the California part of the Forest will need to obtain a free California Campfire Permit if they plan to build a campfire or use a barbecue or stove at: http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfires/
Here are more campfire safety tips from the Forest Service:
- Only adults should build and maintain campfires.
- Never leave a campfire unattended. To extinguish it always keep a pail of water or shovel close by.
- Use existing fire rings where it is safe to do so.
- Clear vegetation and debris down to bare soil within 10 feet around a campfire.
- Use wood no bigger than the fire ring.
- Keep tents and other burnable materials away from the fire.
- Be certain your campfire is completely out before you go to bed or leave the area. Pour water on the fire and douse the site thoroughly. Stir the campfire until there are no embers and the ashes are cold to the touch. Remember, if it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave.
(The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service assisted with this report.