Summer fire restrictions will be in effect June 1, 2022, for the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District serving the communities of Incline Village and Crystal Bay, Nevada, until further notice.
Current fire restrictions prohibit the use of solid fuel, which includes charcoal and wood. This also applies to the IVGID parks and beach charcoal grilling areas
Please note that federal and state lands campfire restrictions may differ. Check the local fire restrictions pertinent to your location.
“As we enter another year of drought conditions, we want to remind folks to recreate responsibly while outdoors during the summer months and do your part to create and maintain your defensible space,” said Fire Marshal Jennifer Donohue.
This is also a reminder during Red Flag Warnings, all sources of outdoor open flame, including gas fire pits/grills and pellet grills/smokers are prohibited.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Reno issues Red Flag Warnings to alert land management officials and fire agencies when the potential of critical weather that could lead to wildfire activity. With our drought conditions and dry vegetation, we urge our citizens to check the weather before participating in outdoor activities.
(The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District assisted with this report.)