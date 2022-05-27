North Tahoe Fire Protection District (NTFPD) and other fire protection districts are prohibiting all open burning and recreational fires for the season.
On May 19, CALFIRE NEU suspended burn permits for the season, and on Monday, May 24, 2022 CAL FIRE AEU followed suit, resulting in full suspension of residential burn permits in the Tahoe Basin.
These are the triggers that prompt NTFPD, Meeks Bay Fire Protection District (MBFPD), and Alpine Springs County Water District (ASCWD) to activate local fire restrictions that suspend the outdoor burning of solid fuels.
The suspension takes effect Wednesday, June 1, 2022, and remains in effect for the duration of fire season.
Only Natural Gas (NG) or Propane (LPG) outdoor firepits and barbecues, and pellet grills/smokers are allowed year-round except during Red Flag/critical fire weather conditions. All of these appliances must be utilized following manufacturer’s recommendations.
Open-flame devices such as tiki torches and all fireworks, including sparklers and firecrackers, are illegal in California year-round.
For reports of hazardous/illegal camp fires, people should call 911, and illegal firework activity should be reported to local law enforcement.
“Following the driest January through March on record, we are left facing dry fuels early in the season with abovenormal fire activity expected in the region,” said NTFPD Fire Chief Steve Leighton. “We ask our residents and visitors to follow our seasonal ban on the outdoor burning of wood and charcoal, in addition to doing the work that makes homes resistant to embers to help us protect this beautiful place."
During red flag/critical fire weather conditions, all sources of open flames, including Natural Gas (NG) or Propane (LPG) outdoor firepits and barbecues, and pellet grills/smokers are prohibited. Red Flag Watches and Warnings of critical fire weather in the Tahoe Basin are issued by the National Weather Service, Reno.
NTFPD asks residents to prepare for wildfire by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of Defensible Space around every structure. “Residents can increase the survivability of homes and neighborhoods from wildfire by managing vegetation and retrofitting structures to be more resistant to both surface fires and ember showers,” said NTFPD Fire Marshal Brent Armstrong.
“We encourage residents to sign up for our no-cost defensible space inspections, and no-cost residential curbside chipping."
(North Tahoe and Meeks Bay Fire Protection Districts assisted with this report.)