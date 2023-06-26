We've been getting a lot of wet weather this year which might confuse people into thinking that more moisture means less risk of a fire. Well according to multiple fire protection districts in the Tahoe Basin area, it's actually the complete opposite.
In fact, fire restrictions for areas around us go into effect today to help lower the risk of wildfires that are started by people.
The North Tahoe Fire Protection District's public information officer explains that more moisture causes more growth, and more growth leads to more dry vegetation which fuels the fire.
We may not be able to prevent rain and snow fall, but we can prevent the start of a fire.
Erin Holland, North Tahoe Fire Protection District's public information officer, says, "You know we've had a really wet winter which was wonderful but that's also left us with an increased fuel load, and so we've got more fuel on the ground, so we just got to be extra careful. that one wet winter does not negate the past eight or nine years of drought."
The North Tahoe Fire Protection District announced today that communities in the Tahoe Basin prohibit the use of solid fuel, which includes charcoal and wood.
Holland says that some state parks and some federal lands such as national park locations may have different rules, so it's important to check with campsite managers to ensure you're in compliance.
She also says what is permitted is outdoor gas appliances such as portable fire pits and wood-pellet smokers. The Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District urges everyone to check the weather before participating in outdoor activities this summer, and keep an eye out for red flag warnings, which bans all sources of outdoor open flame, including gas and pellet sourced fires. Even your chimney isn't allowed to be lit.
Michelle Turner, Public Information Officer of Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District, says, "A big thing that we look at here is the national weather service will issue red flag warning days. So, it's important to know when those are happening as well and those are windy, hot days, things like that, you know, those are the days to be extra careful. Always be careful but those are the days that we really worry about up here."
Lake Tahoe isn't the only area putting fire restrictions into place, so it's important to check your area's fire restrictions ahead of time.