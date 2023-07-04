This afternoon U.S. Forest Service firefighters for the Plumas National Forest made quick work of a grass fire at the Little Grass Valley Reservoir Recreation Area.
The fire was reported after 1 p.m., contained at just over a third of an acre and declared controlled at 6:30 p.m.
Good samaritans at the campground formed a “bucket brigade” to try to help contain the fire.
The fire was human caused and is under investigation.
Area residents and visitors are reminded to use caution with anything that can spark a wildfire. This includes never leaving a campfire unattended, making sure it is dead out and cold to the touch before leaving. Trailer chains should be secured and mechanical equipment and vehicles should have properly working spark arresters.
Additionally, fireworks and explosives are prohibited on federal public lands, including the Plumas National Forest. This includes poppers and sparklers.