Firefighters are responding this afternoon to an increase in fire activity from the pile burning near Antelope Lake on the Mount Hough Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest.
It was discovered this morning by dispatchers through infrared activity that fire from a pile expanded.
It is currently estimated to be burning 25 acres of the surrounding area.
Priorities are to control spread and keep the fire on Forest Service-administered lands within the project boundaries.
Fire behavior and spread is low to moderate and is burning primarily in brush and some snags.
The pile burning was part of more than 1,000 acres of fuels reduction pile burning in preparation for reforestation under Moonlight Fire Restoration Plan.
Area residents will see increased firefighter traffic in the area, including ground and possibly air resources.
Smoke is expected to be visible not only in the immediate area, but in surrounding communities, including Indian Valley, Susanville and parts of Lassen County. Drivers in the area should use caution.