The Winnemucca District wildland fire fighters have recently found several abandoned campfires in the Water Canyon Recreation Area.
Since the creek has run dry the district fire staff would like to remind recreation area users to bring water and a shovel to extinguish campfires.
By using the “mix and stir” method until no heat remains in the coals, it will reduce the possibility of a wildfire ignition.
“We ask the public to never leave a camp or cooking fire unattended and to extinguish all fires before turning in for the night or leaving the recreation area,” said Winnemucca District Fire Management Officer, Donovan Walker.
The Water Canyon Recreation Area is located 5.2 miles southeast of Winnemucca, Nevada.
For additional recreation area information go to Water Canyon Recreation Area | Bureau of Land Management (blm.gov) or call 775-623-1500.
Nevada currently has fire restrictions in place. For restriction and wildfire information, please go to BLM FIRE CAREERS (nevadafireinfo.org)