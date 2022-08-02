A few fires are burning southeast of Carson City.
The Lebo Springs Fire started after 3 p.m. on Tuesday near Sunrise Pass Road in the Minden area.
There's no immediate word on how the wildfire started, or if there are any evacuations.
The Forest Service says there's another fire burning further south near Sleeping Elephant Road and State Route 208 which is about an acre.
We're working to get more information.
New fire near Sleeping Elephant Rd. The Sleeping Elephant is approximately 1 acre. The fire is located at Sleeping Elephant Rd and St Route 208. Forest Service, BLM, and East Fork are on scene. pic.twitter.com/ihaFQtdPrg— Humboldt Toiyabe NF (@HumboldtToiyabe) August 2, 2022