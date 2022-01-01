Reno's First Baby Born in 2022

Just a few minutes after midnight, Reno's first baby of 2022 was born. He was delivered in the Labor and Delivery Childbirth Center at Renown Regional Medical Center.

Jacqueline Guzman Sanchez and the father, Alejandro De la Rosa, welcomed their baby into the world at 12:07 a.m. on January 1st, 2022.

His name is Alejandro De La Rosa Jr. and he weighed 7 pounds, 6.2 ounces at birth.

Renown Health says baby Alejandro is the first born in 2022 at any of the hospital's in the Northern Nevada region.

Over 4,260 babies were delivered at Renown Health last year in 2021.

